Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $142.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $145.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average of $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.