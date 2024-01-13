Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $3,963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,836,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,068,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $3,878,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $3,843,600.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.58, for a total transaction of $3,983,700.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $3,991,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $271.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.89. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.16 and a 1 year high of $275.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $263.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

