Mary Z. Luo Sells 131,386 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) COO Mary Z. Luo sold 131,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $7,172,361.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,104,416 shares in the company, valued at $60,290,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $54.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPH. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.