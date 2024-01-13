Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Match Group worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 125.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 316,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 176,212 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 101.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Match Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 63,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

