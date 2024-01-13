MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,658.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,011.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,678.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,544.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,357.77.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

