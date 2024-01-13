Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $2,002,150.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,116,151.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $1,960,039.44.

On Monday, January 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.45, for a total transaction of $1,932,102.45.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $1,872,272.79.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total transaction of $2,019,292.23.

On Friday, December 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total value of $1,992,673.80.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.16, for a total value of $1,954,435.56.

On Monday, December 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total value of $1,889,084.43.

On Friday, December 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.81, for a total value of $1,877,382.21.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total transaction of $1,730,857.23.

On Friday, December 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total transaction of $1,578,728.37.

Shares of TEAM opened at $237.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of -120.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $249.08.

Atlassian last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $961.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

