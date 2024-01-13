Michael David Dunn Sells 68,842 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $2,993,250.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $3,545,995.58.

On Thursday, December 14th, Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20.

Symbotic stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.75 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

