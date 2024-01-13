Michael J. Berry Sells 7,500 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $86.67 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

