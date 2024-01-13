Michael J. Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total transaction of $2,850,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.24, for a total transaction of $3,071,200.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $485.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $555.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.92. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $727.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.38 and a beta of 2.52.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 37.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

