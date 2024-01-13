Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,826 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $388.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $390.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

