Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,312 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $388.47 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $230.68 and a 1 year high of $390.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.03 and its 200-day moving average is $345.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

