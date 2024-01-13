Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Czech National Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,433 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.5% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $410,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324,182 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $388.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.60. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $390.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.