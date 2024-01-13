Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s Largest Position

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,336 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

MSFT stock opened at $388.47 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $230.68 and a 52-week high of $390.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

