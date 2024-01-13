Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $388.47 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $230.68 and a 1 year high of $390.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

