Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,778 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.2% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $388.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $230.68 and a 52-week high of $390.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

