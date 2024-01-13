Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 2.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 5.5% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,899 shares of company stock worth $10,704,238 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.37. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $207.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

