Monte Financial Group LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $145.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

