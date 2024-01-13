Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.59% of Mueller Water Products worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 130,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.
Mueller Water Products Price Performance
Shares of MWA opened at $13.87 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.
Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.27%.
About Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mueller Water Products
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.