Myles Kleeger Sells 15,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $800,550.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,324 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $321,954.84.

On Thursday, November 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,885 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $331,925.85.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $731,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $470,800.00.

Braze Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of Braze stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,099,000 after acquiring an additional 228,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BRZE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

