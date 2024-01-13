Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $503.41

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $503.41 and last traded at $494.90, with a volume of 2419863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $478.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.67.

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

