Nicolet Bankshares’ (NIC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NYSE NIC opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $85.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $76,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $76,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,075. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.