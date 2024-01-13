NOV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 6,640 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 928% compared to the typical volume of 646 call options.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. NOV has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NOV

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,590,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

