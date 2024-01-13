Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $388.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $230.68 and a 1 year high of $390.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.