NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.4% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $547.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $553.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $487.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

