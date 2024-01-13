NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Down 0.4 %

NVR opened at $7,212.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,573.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,261.09. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,873.14 and a 52 week high of $7,267.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $118.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.