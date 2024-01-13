Olistico Wealth LLC Has $10.89 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 9.7% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.69.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.66 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.