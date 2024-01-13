Olistico Wealth LLC Has $10.89 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 9.7% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.69.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.66 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.49.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Further Reading
