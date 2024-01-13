Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

OTIS opened at $86.22 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

