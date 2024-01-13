Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PANL opened at $7.85 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $364.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $135.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $75,212.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at $284,794.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 15,783 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $116,005.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,712.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $75,212.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at $284,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,942 shares of company stock valued at $338,146. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PANL

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.