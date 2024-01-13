Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

PARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Paramount Global stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $7,438,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,760,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

