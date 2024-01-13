Paul Lloyd Buys 35,000,000 Shares of Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL) Stock

Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL – Get Free Report) insider Paul Lloyd purchased 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,085,000.00 ($728,187.92).

Paul Lloyd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arizona Lithium alerts:

On Tuesday, October 31st, Paul Lloyd purchased 15,000,000 shares of Arizona Lithium stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$240,000.00 ($161,073.83).

Arizona Lithium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

About Arizona Lithium

Arizona Lithium Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in the United States. It focuses on the Big Sandy lithium project located in Arizona; and the Lordsburg lithium project situated in New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Hawkstone Mining Limited and changed its name to Arizona Lithium Limited in September 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.