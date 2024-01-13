Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.24.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $197.56 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

