Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.13.

NYSE:PNR opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $73.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

