Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

PNFP stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $90.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,431 shares of company stock worth $8,654,067. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

