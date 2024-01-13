Powers Advisory Group LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.66 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.01 and its 200-day moving average is $184.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.69.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

