Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 126 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Powers Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,995 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.62.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

MSFT opened at $388.47 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $390.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

