Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.63. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

