Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Raised by Analyst

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KB Home in a research report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

KB Home stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $64.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

