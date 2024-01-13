Rajeev Singh Sells 36,199 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Rajeev Singh sold 366 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $3,985.74.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Rajeev Singh sold 677 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $6,248.71.

On Friday, November 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 358 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,842.52.

On Monday, November 13th, Rajeev Singh sold 666 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $4,655.34.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 371 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $2,678.62.

Accolade stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.15. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACCD. Bank of America reduced their price target on Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

