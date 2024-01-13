Raymond James & Associates Acquires 130 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Lear worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $59,288,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $63,478,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,492,000 after acquiring an additional 344,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.26. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

