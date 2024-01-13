Raymond James & Associates Acquires 51,854 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 103.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,854 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

ENPH opened at $110.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $260.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average of $125.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

