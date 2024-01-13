Raymond James & Associates Acquires 687,943 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,943 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.07% of Leslie’s worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,608 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,588,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,540,000 after acquiring an additional 305,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,264,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,568 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ LESL opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

