Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,109 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.43% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 56,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Passaic Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 154,268 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 49,030 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.