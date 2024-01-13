Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,256 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.50% of Primo Water worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Primo Water by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Primo Water had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

