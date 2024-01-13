Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,299 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 4.6 %
NYSE:SBSW opened at $5.14 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
