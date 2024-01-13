Raymond James & Associates Buys 10,296 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $50,891,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $133.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

