Raymond James & Associates Buys 350 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

OEF stock opened at $225.04 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $172.04 and a twelve month high of $226.11. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

