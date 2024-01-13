Raymond James & Associates Buys 374,593 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 374,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.58% of CareTrust REIT worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.