Raymond James & Associates Buys 74,925 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,925 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.79% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $680.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $55.52.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

