Raymond James & Associates Buys 8,009 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Berry Global Group worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 44.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.