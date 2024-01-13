Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 678,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,223 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TELUS were worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TU. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Up 0.4 %

TU opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TU. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.